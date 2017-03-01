The "Alexis Sanchez wants to leave Arsenal" transfer rumours show no signs of stopping, with the Chile international reportedly set for a move to Spain.

Sanchez, like two other high-profile figures at the club – Arsene Wenger and Mesut Ozil – is yet to sign a new contract with Arsenal, and will only have 12 months remaining on his current deal at the end of the season.

While Sanchez has admitted in the past to being happy at Arsenal, there have been constant murmurs of discontent, with the forward reportedly unhappy with the fact that, in his two-and-a-half seasons with the club, there has been very little progress, if any at all.

That has led to several high-profile clubs being linked with a move for Sanchez, including PSG and AC Milan, but the 28-year-old prefers a switch back to Spain – Alexis signed for Arsenal from Barcelona – according to the Daily Star.

The report suggests Sevilla, who are in title contention in the La Liga this season, are interested in the forward, while Atletico Madrid might also show an interest if Sanchez were to become available in the summer – but the chance of making a move for the capital club is dependent on an appeal to CAS over a transfer ban being successful.

Arsenal's position in various departments is a little precarious at the moment – they have a manager, whose future remains unresolved and if he does decide against signing a new contract, it would mean hiring a new face, which will then have its own problems and settling down issues.

Ozil, like Sanchez, is yet to sign a new contract and is reportedly unhappy at being made a scapegoat for Arsenal's troubles this season.

Arsenal do not have a youth academy head anymore, after Andries Jonker left the club to manage Bundesliga's Wolfsburg, while taking club legend Freddie Ljungberg with him.

Considering all these issues, it wouldn't be a major surprise if Sanchez does put his foot down and ask for a move away in the summer. Whether Arsenal will relent and agree to sell will depend on who the manager is at that point in time.

According to the report, Sanchez will ask for a move away even if Wenger commits his immediate future to Arsenal, which means it looks like being a long, nervous summer for everyone associated with the club.