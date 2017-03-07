Coca-Cola's new 'Poolboy' ad is superb for so many reasons, not least of which is the innuendo-laden play of a family's quest to grab the eye of a rather dreamy, if sweaty, poolboy.

Watch as a brother and sister, literally fall over themselves to be the first to deliver an ice-cold bootle of Coke to the sweltering poolboy, in the hope of catching his attention and probably making more of an employer-employee relationship.

Of course, as is the case in most great ads, there is a twist, and this one is absolutely hilarious.

Check out the ad here: