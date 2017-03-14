New CCTV footage of Michael Brown raises questions about police killing in Ferguson

  • March 14, 2017 16:43 IST
    By Reuters
New CCTV footage of Michael Brown raises questions about police killing in Ferguson Close
The CCTV footage was revealed by film-maker Jason Pollack in his film, Stranger Fruit. Michael Brown was killed by police in the Missouri city in 2014, prompting widespread demonstrations and a national debate about police brutality.
loading image
IBT TV
1,000s protest for resignation of Guatemala president after teen shelter fire
Most popular