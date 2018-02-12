German automaker BMW is the star manufacturer at the Auto Expo 2018 when it comes to product launch. The core BMW brand launched the 6 Series GT and X6 35i while two-wheeler section BMW Motorrad launched the F750 GS and the F850 GS.

BMW India has also launched the new version of its three performance cars — the M3 and M5 sedans and the M4 coupe — at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. All three performance models will be available in India as completely built-up units (CBU).

BMW M3 and M4

New BMW M3 has been priced at Rs 1.30 crore while the M4 costs Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). Compared to the outgoing models, both M3 and M4 are about Rs 4 lakh dearer and both new versions come with Competition Pack as standard.

The new version boasts adaptive LED headlamps and taillamps. The Competition Pack adds exhaust pipes finished in black, a carbon roof and gloss paint finish in both the cars. New M3 and M4 come with 19-inch alloys wrapped in 255/35 R19 front and 275/35 R19 rear tires as standard, while the buyers have the option to choose 20-inch wheels with 265/30 R20 front and 285/35 R20 rear rubber.

The 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbo-petrol mill in the M3 and M4 develops 450hp of power at 7,000rpm (up by 19hp) and a torque of 550Nm at 2,350-5,500rpm. The engine channels power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

In addition, the Competition Pack also adds a stiffer setup for the Adaptive M suspension and a throaty M Performance exhaust. The options list offered with the cars include carbon-ceramic brakes, a Driver's Package that increases top speed to 280kph from 250kph, parking assist, and a 360-degree camera.

2018 BMW M5

BMW also launched the latest version of the M5 sports sedan at the Auto Expo 2018 for Rs 1.43 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). The go-faster version of the 5 Series is powered by a heavily reworked 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 motor tuned to churn out 591bhp of power and 750Nm of torque. The car is now equipped with eight-speed automatic transmission as opposed to the previous M5's seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

In contrast to the previous models, the new M5 is available for the first time with all-wheel drive. The new M5 accelerates to 100kmph in 3.4 seconds and to 200kmph in 11.1 seconds.

The top speed is limited to 250kmph while it can accelerate up to 305kmph with the optional M Driver's Package. BMW was able to reduce the weight of the new M5 by about 40 kg over the outgoing model.