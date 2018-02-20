Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy have apparently become BFFs. The two ladies have reportedly been bonding big time.

Alia and Mouni are currently in Bulgaria for the shooting of Brahmastra, and after the day's shoot, the duo has been spending a lot of time together hanging out in nightclubs.

The Brahmastra actresses are enjoying each other's company so much that they reportedly do not even wait for Ranbir Kapoor or director Ayan Mukherji to join them, according to SpotboyE.

Both Alia and Mouni have been sharing a number of pictures from Bulgaria on social media as well, which clearly show that they are having a gala time there.

This is the first time the Udta Punjab actress and the television diva are working together.

Rare sighting of the Bulgarian ☀️ #Brahamastra?? A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 16, 2018 at 5:32am PST

White oblivion ... Shiv ji s here❤️ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 13, 2018 at 7:23am PST

Alia is very fond of Katrina Kaif, too. She happens to be Ranbir's ex-girlfriend. The two are often spotted together at parties, and love sharing their fun-filled pictures on social media.

This is also the first time that Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space. Directed by Ayan, Brahmastra was reportedly titled as Dragon in the beginning.

There is a lot of curiosity among fans to see them donning never-before-seen avatars in what has been touted as a superhero film.