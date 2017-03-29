The makers of Baywatch saved the best trailer of the summer comedy for CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The entire cast of Baywatch, including Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra, revealed a new extended trailer of the summer comedy that was graphic as well as hilarious.

The footage titled "fuschia band" with a caption, "FU — F—in' unbelievable: pervasive hotness, comedy and action" was revealed to the crowd. In the extended trailer, viewers got to see the gorgeous villain Priyanka (Victoria Leeds) toting guns and dropping F-bombs. The new trailer is sure to make her fans happy as they are waiting to see Priyanka in action.

The extended version began with Dwayne fooling Zac into touching a dead man's p***s. Another scene shows Zac's character (Broody) lying on a dead man in the morgue and liquid fat of another dead man dripping into his mouth. The new trailer received a huge reaction from the crowd.

Directed by Seth Gordon, the film features Dwayne, Zac, Alexandra, Priyanka, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass in pivotal roles. The film, which is an adaption of the hit '90s TV series of the same name, opens in theatre on May 26.

