The makers of Baywatch saved the best trailer of the summer comedy for CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The entire cast of Baywatch, including Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra, revealed a new extended trailer of the summer comedy that was graphic as well as hilarious.
The footage titled "fuschia band" with a caption, "FU — F—in' unbelievable: pervasive hotness, comedy and action" was revealed to the crowd. In the extended trailer, viewers got to see the gorgeous villain Priyanka (Victoria Leeds) toting guns and dropping F-bombs. The new trailer is sure to make her fans happy as they are waiting to see Priyanka in action.
The extended version began with Dwayne fooling Zac into touching a dead man's p***s. Another scene shows Zac's character (Broody) lying on a dead man in the morgue and liquid fat of another dead man dripping into his mouth. The new trailer received a huge reaction from the crowd.
Check out the Twitter reactions here:
Panel discussion wi/cast, director for #Transformers?? Really??? So boring!. Bring back #Baywatch lifeguards or blow something up #CinemaCon— Bryan Alexander (@BryAlexand) March 29, 2017
Just saw new footage of #Baywatch and its gonna ROCK the beach. Zach and Rock have serious chemistry. #PerfectSummerLaughs #CinemaCon— Bryan Alexander (@BryAlexand) March 28, 2017
Amazing #Baywatch trailer just screened. So dirty, so funny, so need to see it. And @TheRock says tickets go on sale April 14! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/8kzHPRnuSW— Fandango (@Fandango) March 28, 2017
The #Baywatch trailer and clip got a huge reaction from the crowd, here at #CinemaCon2017. #Cinemacon #ParamountPresentation #Paramount— Jacob Tiranno (@JacobTiranno) March 28, 2017
"Baywatch" trailer being shown in "fuschia band," for "f--king unbelievable." "Pervasive hotness, comedy and action. May cause pissing in ?"— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 28, 2017
Anddddd Zac Efron examines a dead man's peen in #Baywatch. #Cinemacon— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 28, 2017
You guys -- #Baywatch looks amazing. Everyone should be crazy excited. #CinemaCon2017— Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) March 28, 2017
Don't know if #Baywatch will be the biggest comedy of all time, but that FU trailer was damn hilarious #CinemaCon2017— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) March 28, 2017
New #Baywatch trailer includes a gun-toting & F bomb dropping @priyankachopra. I'm into it. #CinemaCon2017— Lauren Cox (@Iaurencox) March 28, 2017
Directed by Seth Gordon, the film features Dwayne, Zac, Alexandra, Priyanka, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass in pivotal roles. The film, which is an adaption of the hit '90s TV series of the same name, opens in theatre on May 26.
Watch the Baywatch trailer here: