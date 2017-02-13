After breaking the cover of new A3 Cabriolet facelift in India last week, German luxury carmaker Audi has kicked off this week with the launch of the diesel-powered version of its popular sedan, the A4. The new Audi A4 35 TDi has been priced at Rs 40.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

"It is never an easy task to design a successor to a bestselling model, but that is precisely what makes the whole process so very exciting. With the all-new Audi A4 35 TDI, we are yet again setting the bar a notch higher. The all-new Audi A4 35 TDI is a groundbreaking synthesis of technology and aesthetics. The technology available on the earlier Audi A4 has been redeveloped so that it yet again defines the benchmark in the segment. With a tremendous response received on A4 30 TFSI, we are now introducing the A4 with a diesel engine which is even more powerful than the previous generation A4," said Mr Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

Powering the new A4 diesel is a 2.0 litre TDI four-cylinder engine mated to a 7 Speed S tronic transmission. The engine produces a maximum power of 190hp and 400 Nm of torque and can accelerate from 0-100 in 7.7 seconds. The car offers an ARAI rated 18.25 Kmpl fuel efficiency with a top speed of 237 kmph and 4 driving modes: Comfort, Dynamic, Auto and Individual.

The A4 diesel is same as the petrol model in terms of style and proportion and flaunts LED headlights with rear dynamic turn indicators. The interior gets LED interior lighting as standard, three Zone Automatic air conditioning and multifunction 3 Spoke steering wheels with paddle shifters. Other features include MMI Navigation Plus, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone interface and Audi Sound System with 10 loudspeakers including a subwoofer with a total output of 180 watts. The safety in the A4 is taken care of by ABS with EBD (Electronic brakeforce distribution) with traction control, Audi Parking Aid Plus with Rear View Camera and eight airbags.

