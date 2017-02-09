German luxury carmaker Audi launched the much awaited luxury convertible – the new Audi A3 Cabriolet -- in India. The latest variant of the Audi A3 Cabriolet has been priced at Rs 47,98,000 ex-showroom Delhi.

The 2017 A3 Cabriolet facelift comes with a slew of cosmetic changes and upgrades, making the new avatar of the A3 Cabriolet one of the desired models. The A3 Cabriolet now flaunts full LED headlamp with newly designed LED daytime running lights. The bumpers of the luxury convertible have also been redesigned and now feature new front grille and LED tail lamps.

Inside the cabin, the A3 Cabriolet features newly designed three-spoke multi-steering wheel and flat instrument panel. Other features include electrically retractable MMI screen with 7-inch colour display, dual-zone air conditioning, Audi parking system with both front and rear sensors and a review camera. The safety is taken care of by five airbags and ABS with EBD.

Audi A3 Cabriolet comes powered by a new 1.4 litre TFSI petrol engine, replacing the 1.8 litre TFSI unit that powered the previous model. That means there is also change in the power figure, while the torque remains unchanged. The new motor is tuned to churn out 150hp of power along with a peak torque of 250Nm. The engine comes paired to a 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch transmission. The Cylinder On Demand (O) feature in the engine enables cylinder shut-off when engine is operating partly and this will help to clock better fuel efficiency. Audi new A3 Cabriolet claims to return a fuel efficiency of 19.20 kmpl.