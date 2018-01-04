Italian brand Piaggio's Aprilia seems to have got bigger plans for the Indian market in 2018. If it was the new colour shades of its popular SR 150 that made news last week, the buzz on the web now is the new SR 125.

Aprilia is reportedly set to launch the new SR 125 scooter, the second scooter of the brand in India. The new Aprilia SR 125 has started arriving at the showrooms of the company and what more; the images of the model from the dealerships are doing the rounds on the web. According to AutocarIndia, the new Aprilia SR 125 will be launched in next few weeks.

1 / 3





The new SR 125 carries the same styling and design as its bigger sibling, SR 150. It seems to have the same decals and beak-styled front apron twin headlamp. The rear of the new SR 125 is also expected to get the same styling as the current model in the market. In the new Aprilia SR 125, the only difference is believed to be under the hood.

Also read: 2018 Bajaj Discover spotted; launch in January and it is 110cc

The SR 125 is expected to borrow the 125 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine of the Vespa SXL 125 and VXL 125, which can churn out 9bhp of power along with 8.2Nm of torque. Other features such as 14-inch alloy wheels wrapped around 120/70 spec wheels, 220mm disc at front and 140mm drum brakes at rear are also likely to carry over from the SR 150.

The SR 150 comes powered by a 154.4cc 3-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 11.39bhp of power and 11.5Nm of torque mated to a CVT unit. It has a 7-litre capacity fuel tank.

The details of the SR 125 pricing are sketchy at this point. However, rumour has it that the model will be priced Rs 65,309 (ex-showroom).