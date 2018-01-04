Hindustan Ambassador needs no introduction in India. The car was there in India from the stone age, they say, and continued strong till 2013.

The 'car of the mass,' however failed to withstand the flood of new generation cars and sales plummeted drastically. Hindustan stopped the production of the iconic car on 25 May 2014, citing the meagre sales, growing liabilities and the uncertain future.

Later in February 2017, Hindustan sold Ambassador brand to French Automaker PSA Group that owns Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands. This was considered as the last nail in the coffin of the Ambassador car which entered in India way back in 1958.

Emerging report indicates, PSA group is set to give a new lease of life to the cult brand. PSA Group had already confirmed its plans to re-enter India by the end of 2018 as part of the 'Push to Pass' plan, a growth plan strategy of the company for 2016 to 2021. A report in Financial Express claims an India-spec model is expected to be named Ambassador.

The report also claims PSA Group is not looking at the entry-level segment. The French carmaker will kick-off India game with a hatchback and might also see a crossover styling on the same. The company is also reportedly working on a mid-size sedan and another compact SUV, both designed for the emerging markets. The mid-size sedan will most probably get the name Ambassador.

The new Ambassador is pegged to be priced between Rs 5.5-6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh. Hence it is clear that Peugeot is planning the new Ambassador as a premium product rivalling Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Specific details on the new Ambassador are not available at the moment. The new version will get a contemporary design instead of the aged look of its predecessors. It is expected to retain the silhouette of the original ambassador with major restyling in body panels. The new Ambassador may also stick to an advanced 2.0-litre engine.

The Ambassador is based on the iconic Morris Oxford and it was once considered a status symbol during the pre-liberalisation period in Indian market. It made its first journey in 1958 and soon became India's state-of-the-art vehicle. Peugeot plans to capitalise on the emotional appeal of the Ambassador with the new sedan.

Source: Financial Express