Lava has just launched a new 3G phone with the model number A93 in India with entry-level specifications for Rs 7,999.

The A93 comes with a 5.5in HD display running at 1280x720 pixels resolution. The handset is powered by a 1.2GHz quad core processor and paired with 2GB of RAM.

The new Lava phone supports dual-SIM capability, 16GB of internal storage and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. The A93 will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery and feature an 8MP rear camera as well as a 2MP front camera.

The Lava A93 features an LED flash on the front as well as the rear and will be available in gold and gray colours. Given the phone's entry-level specs, it may not match up with the performance of other budget phones like Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A and Moto C Plus.