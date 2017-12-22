Barely days after the first spy image of the new facelifted avatar of Jeep Renegade compact SUV made headlines across the auto world, a fresh batch of images of the same leaked on the web, giving a closer look at the changes made to the cabin as well as the front fascia.

The latest leaked images of the new Renegade show the new front end seven-slat grille with LED headlamps with LED DRL similar to the one in new Wrangler. The black surroundings of the front grille in the earlier version seem to have now changed to grey/silver and there is also change in the positioning of the fog lamps of the Renegade. The new front bumper of the Renegade also seems to have changes, which now has more of single tone shade than the earlier one.

The other change the leaked images show is the infotainment screen, which is now bigger in size.

At the rear, new Renegade is expected to come with redesigned tail-lamp design including new LED inserts and a chunkier design for its rear bumper. Under the hood, it is expected to draw power from 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol and 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mills. There are also reports of a 1.6-litre MultiJet diesel engine making it to the new Renegade. The transmission options could include five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six and nine-speed automatic.

The new Jeep Renegade is expected to be unveiled globally in late 2018 with a launch expected in early 2019. The model is also expected to come to India in 2019.

Source: RenegadeJeeps/Instagram