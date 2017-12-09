It is not a secret anymore that the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki will bring to India the new avatar of Swift, its popular hatchback in 2018. However, what auto enthusiasts remain uncertain about is its launch date.

There were reports that the new Swift could make its debut at Auto Expo in February 2018. And the latest buzz is that its launch could take place in the same month. If a report of RushLane is anything to go by, some of the dealers of Maruti Suzuki have confirmed that they do not have the stock of the current Swift.

The report assumes that in all likelihood, customers who have already booked the current model of the Swift will be offered the updated model in February 2018. Apparently, Maruti Suzuki has stopped the production of the Swift at its plant to make way for its new avatar.

Earlier reports had indicated that the company is planning to commence the production of its new Swift at the plant in December, with the production expected to go to full swing by January-February next year.

The all-new Swift, which was unveiled at the 87th edition of Geneva Motor Show in March this year, is based on the light and rigid new-generation Heartect platform. The new model is expected to get advanced features like a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, a twin-pod instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Bluetooth AUX, USB and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The India-specific Swift is rumoured to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. Both mills are expected to be offered with the choice of manual and automatic transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki is also expected to bring the Swift Sport and Swift Hybrid to India next year.