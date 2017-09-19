Netflix has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a Stranger Things-themed bar in Chicago in the funniest way possible.

It is actually a pop-up bar named Upside Down which has been inspired from the dark parallel universe of the Netflix horror sci-fi series. The bar is opened for a six-week run. It is themed after the fairy-light alphabet wall from Joyce Byers' living room and the Mirkwood Forest. Not only this, the bar also serves craft cocktails, one of which is named as Eleven's Eggos.

Due to the show's popularity, the pop-up bar has gained enormous success in a few days. So, the owners planned to extend the duration a little further as to catch up with the fall premiere of Stranger Things Season 2 (October 27).

In the meantime, Netflix has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the owners of the bar in a playful manner.

Read the full letter below.

Danny and Doug, My walkie talkie is busted so I had to write this note instead. I heard you launched a Stranger Things pop-up bar at your Logan Square location. Look, I don't want you to think I'm a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show. (Just wait until you see Season 2!) But unless I'm living in the Upside Down, I don't think we did a deal with you for this pop-up. You're obviously creative types, so I'm sure you can appreciate that it's important to us to have a say in how our fans encounter the worlds we build. We're not going to go full Dr. Brenner on you, but we ask that you please (1) not extend the pop-up beyond its 6 week run ending in September, and (2) reach out to us for permission if you plan to do something like this again. Let me know as soon as possible that you agree to these requests. We love our fans more than anything, but you should know the Demogorgon is not always as forgiving. So please don't make us call your mom. Thanks.

According to DNAInfo Chicago, the bar's owners and the manager said there are no hard feelings as they originally planned to end the pop-up on October 1.

Hence, the bar is not shutting down right now. It will be opened till September 30. So, go and grab your 'Eleven's Eggos' right now.