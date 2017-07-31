Song Joong Ki has managed to become one of the most talked-about celebrities from South Korea, thanks to his latest movie Battleship Island, as well as his engagement announcement to actress Song Hye Kyo.

But the actor recently attracted a bit of negative feedback from his fans when the director of Battleship Island, Ryoo Seung Wan posted a photograph of the actor smoking with other cast members.

Also read: Teen Wolf Season 6 episode 12 spoilers: EP Jeff Davis opens up about Stiles' arc

In the photo, Song Joong Ki is seen smoking with So Ji Sub, Hwang Jung Min and other production members. According to Hellokpop, quite a number of fans have urged the actor to ditch the habit before he starts a family with Hye Kyo, who was his co-star in Descendants of the Sun.

While not much is known about Joong Ki and Hye Kyo's wedding, the actor's father recently said in an interview that he was glad Joong Ki was getting married. He also revealed that there was no truth to rumours of him not approving of Hye Kyo, who played Joong Ki's character Captain Yoo Shi Jin's love interest in the drama.

"[Song Joong Ki] is at the best age to get married so I'm glad he's engaged. As parents, we've decided to respect our son's decision. People were saying I was against their marriage, but that's a misunderstanding," said Joong Ki's father.

He added: "Now that my son will be having a stable family after marriage, I hope he works even harder to become an actor who can also be responsible for his household. I think my son will be able to achieve that."

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo are all set to walk down the aisle on October 31.