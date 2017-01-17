It will be an all-European affair in the Desert T20 Challenge on Tuesday (January 17) with the Netherlands locking horns with Scotland in a Pool B match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Both sides have won their first games -- against Oman and Hong Kong, respectively, and will look to win this one to inch closer to the knockouts.

Desert T20 complete schedule.

While Scotland earned a 24-run victory over Hong Kong in their opening match, Netherlands beat Oman by five wickets in their first game.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan on Monday (Jan 16) registered their second successive win when they beat the hosts by 5 wickets to go to Pool A top. They play Namibia on Thursday (Jan 19) and a win in that match will confirm them as the group toppers. The top two teams from two groups consisting of four teams each will advance to the semifinals.

Netherlands vs Scotland: Squads

Netherlands: Peter Borren(c), Wesley Barresi, Ahsan Malik, Vivian Kingma, Stephan Myburgh, Pieter Seelaar, Max O'Dowd, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Tobias Visee, Paul van Meekeren, Sikander Zulfiqar.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer(c), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Calum MacLeod, Con de Lange, Michael Leask, Craig Wallace, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Bradley Wheal.

Schedule of match

Date: January 17

Time: 8:30 pm IST (7 pm local time, 3 pm GMT)

Where to watch live

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Live streaming: Sky Sports Live (UK)

Live score: Official Twitter.