In an attempt to counter United States President Donald Trump's orders on Tuesday to halt US funds for global non-governmentals advocating abortions, Netherlands is planning to launch an international fund for abortions.

Trump on Tuesday signed executive orders reinstating the Mexico City Policy on abortion. The Mexico City Policy is a US government policy enacted and rescinded intermittently. The policy requires all foreign NGOs, which receive federal funding to refrain from promoting or performing abortion services as one of the methods of family planning with non-US government funds in other countries.

The Dutch government however has taken the war in its stride and is planning to counter Trump's anti-abortion agenda with a global fund to finance access to birth control and abortion in developing countries. The fund is aimed at providing financial assistance to developing countries and advocating wome's reproductive rights.

The government said that banning abortions is not the answer to fewer abortions as it will only lead to more maternal deaths as women will be forced to follow dangerous practices.

"Banning abortions does not result in fewer abortions. It leads to more irresponsible practices in back rooms and more maternal deaths," Dutch Trade and Development Minister Lilianne Ploumen said in a statement.

"We must not let this happen. We need to compensate for this financial blow as much as possible, with a broad-based fund, where governments, businesses and civil society organisations can donate too - so that women can remain in control of their own bodies," Ploumen added.

The White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday had said, "The president, it's no secret, has made it very clear that he's a pro-life president. He wants to stand up for all Americans, including the unborn, and I think the reinstatement of this policy is not just something that echoes that value, but respects taxpayer funding as well."

Many pro-choice advocates slammed the US president's move and said that he has turned his anti-women rhetoric into policy through this move.

"Donald Trump has turned his anti-women rhetoric into policy, and made it more difficult for women and families all over the world to access vital reproductive care. He really is living up to the lowest of expectations," NARAL Pro-Choice America's president Ilyse Hogue wrote.

According to the estimates of the World Health Organisation, around 22 million women across the world experience unsafe abortions every year, and the majority of these women come from developing countries.