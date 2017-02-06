It was raining trailers at the Super Bowl 2017. Logan, Pirates of Caribbean, John Wick, The Fate of the Furious among others fought for viewer's attention on the Super Bowl LI (51) day. Sensing the opportunity, Netflix also jumped into the fray and released the first teaser of Stranger Things season 2.

Also Read: From Logan, Pirates of the Caribbean to Transformers, here are all the trailers released during the Super Bowl LI (51) [VIDEOS]

The new teaser starts off showing an old Eggo advertisement but takes a turn for worse when you hear a child screaming "Eleven". Then, Eleven's nose starts to bleed. The music gets eerie as "The world is turning upside down," scrolls in the screen.

The teaser is all set to spawn some crazy fan theories. It also shows the sketch of a creepy monster which comes to life later.

The Netflix TV series debuted in July 2016 and it took the online streaming platform by storm. The first season, featuring eight episodes, received critical acclaim from TV reviewers. The show was appreciated for its characterisation, pacing, atmosphere, acting, soundtrack, direction, writing, and homages to 1980s genre films. Netflix announced in August 2016 that the show has been renewed for the second season and will have nine episodes. The new season will premiere on October 31, 2017, on the occasion of Halloween. So, brace up!