A new poster for Netflix original Stranger Things has been unveiled. And, the official account of the TV series took to various social media to share a new mysterious poster of the sci-fi horror series while paying tribute to the original poster for Wes Craven's 1984 thriller A Nightmare on Elm Street.

The post states, "A Nightmare in Hawkins. Join us on Twitter all day for #StrangerThursdays as we relive and share set secrets from Chapter Two: The Weirdo on Maple Street."

Surprisingly, both the movie and TV series share one of the main characters named Nancy. Hence, the Duffer Brothers used it quite tactfully as they have written "If Nancy doesn't kill the Demogorgon, it's coming for you next" on the poster. The original movie poster says, "If Nancy doesn't wake up screaming she won't wake up at all."

The series is heavily influenced by the 80's pop culture as the new trailer for season 2 features Michael Jackson's 1982 hit-maker Thriller. Not only that, the first season of the Netflix series featured many pop classics of the 80s including Toto's Africa, The Bangles' Hazy Shade of Winter, Cory Hart's Sunglasses at Night, and Should I Stay or Should I Go by The Clash.

Check the poster below.

Stranger Things season 2 will arrive on Netflix on October 27. Previously, it was scheduled for the Halloween release.