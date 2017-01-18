"The family that slays together, stays together."

Netflix has released a new trailer for a forthcoming zombie series Santa Clarita Diet starring Drew Barrymore which is an insane horror comedy. And, in this bizarre horror comedy, Drew Barrymore aka Sheila is an 'undead' zombie.

Joel and Sheila are husband and wife realtors living in the LA suburb of Santa Clarita until Sheila undergoes a change. Here the change is not anything simple. It is "the change," which turns Sheila into a zombie hungry for human flesh. Her husband, Joel will help her feed her hunger.

"If I can't control myself then I risk everything that matters to me," Sheila says in the trailer. "I'm not sending you out to do this alone sweetheart, I'm not going to bail on you now," Joel says.

The two-minute-long trailer teases that Sheila is "undead but dead." There's black ooze instead of blood, she's got endless energy and only sleeps two hours a night. "I get so much done," she says in the trailer.

Here the official synopsis reads:

In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction...but in a good way.

Created by Victor Fresco, Santa Clarita Diet features Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, Skylar Gisondo, Patton Oswalt, Nathan Fillion and Thomas Lennon. Santa Clarita Diet first season premieres on Netflix on February 3, 2017.