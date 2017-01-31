If you're wondering that what a zombie comedy is, then Netflix has an appropriate answer for you, with Drew Barrymore's new TV series set to arrive on the platform on February 10, 2017.

The show, which is an insane horror comedy, is a must watch for all zombie lovers and especially diehard Drew Barrymore followers.

Also read: Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet Trailer: Drew Barrymore turns into a Zombie, but in a humorous way

Here are 5 reasons why you should not miss out on the Zombie-Com:

It's Drew Barrymore's lead role in a TV series

Drew Barrymore is the best part of the show, as always. Drew plays the role of Sheila (wife of Timothy Olyphant), who turns into a zombie. This 50 First Dates actor has nailed her first lead role in a TV series. Besides being a popular actress, she has also produced a handful of TV shows.

Zombie + Comedy

For me, it is a sort of combination between The Walking Dead and Modern Family. The series revolves around an upper-middle class family, where both husband and wife are on the verge of becoming serial killers, when Barrymore's Shiela, becomes a zombie.

Emmy Award-nominated writer Victor Fresco is the show creator

The show creator of the Netflix original series is Emmy Award-nominated writer (Mad About You) Victor Fresco. He was also associated with the show My Name Is Earl. Apart from that, he helped writing Jim Henson's TV series Dinosaurs and ALF.

Nothing to see here. ⛏ pic.twitter.com/aSaLfCxlQB — Santa Clarita Diet (@SCDiet) January 30, 2017

Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant is back on television after his much-acclaimed TV series Justified. Olyphant plays the role of Joel, Sheila's (Drew Barrymore) husband who is also a realtor. Now we have to find out whether he also turns into a zombie or not.

It's a spicy mix of everything

Santa Clarita Diet has almost every ingredient in it to be a successful show. It is a zombie show with ample amounts of comic relief.

Created by Victor Fresco, Santa Clarita Diet casts Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, Skylar Gisondo, Patton Oswalt, Nathan Fillion and Thomas Lennon. Santa Clarita Diet first season premieres on Netflix on February 3, 2017.