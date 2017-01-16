Netflix's Frontier is set to premiere this week on the online streaming platform and fans are waiting to watch Jason Momoa in action. The six episode periodical drama series revolves around the North American fur trade in the 1700s. The series has Game of Thrones and Aquaman star Jason Momoa in the lead, playing an ambitious ruthless trader, Declan Harp alongside Alun Armstrong, Allan Hawco, Landon Liboiron and Zoe Boyle.

The story will be told from different perspectives, with the first episode introducing all the important characters. The show will take viewers through different provinces involved in the battle trade.

Harp is the first person to be introduced as he is seen killing a few British captives. The captives are seen begging for mercy, but Harp's ruthless killing sends out a clear message that there will be no mercy in the battle for supremacy.

Frontier will see Harp time and again teasing his old employer (now his biggest enemy) Lord Benton (played by Armstrong) with sudden appearance and disappearances, killing and kidnapping. Lord Benton wants Harp captive.

The show introduces Michael Smyth, played by Liboiron, who is a small time thug in London. Smyth's best friend and the love of Smyth's life decide to loot a ship headed to Hudson Bay. During the robbery, his best friend gets killed, Smyth's girlfriend gets caught and locked up, while Smyth hides and sails in the ship until he gets caught by Lord Benton. In return of his girl's release, he agrees to help the British leader by searching and sharing Harp's location. Smyth is then given money and asked to meet a guide who will help him trace Harp.

Another key character is Grace Emberly, played by Boyle, who runs a tavern, hosting ministers, leaders and guests. Her eyes and ears are always open and she is the most informed person in the show. She is strong, confident and equally business-minded as the men in the show.

The entire series will be available on Netflix on January 20.