The Crown creator Peter Morgan hints that the next season would focus on Prince Philip more than Queen Elizabeth. He recently revealed a little about the plot for the upcoming season.

The season 2 will cover the years 1956 to 1964, exactly where the first season was left off. Peter Morgan did neither confirm nor deny whether the infamous affair of Prince Philip would feature, saying: "This is a spoiler-free chat! We're still in the cutting room and making all sorts of changes."

As it was confirmed earlier that the show will revolve around the life of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip (played by Matt Smith), the audience should not be surprised if it features some of the infamous affairs of the prince. History claims that the Duke of Edinburgh had a few affairs early in their marriage, including with British actress Pat Kirkwood and TV personality Katie Boyle.

Rumours grew that the prince once took a mystery woman on to royal yacht Britannia during an overseas tour. However, all these affairs were reportedly denied as there was no evidence.

According to Daily Mail Online, Morgan said: "Doesn't everyone in Britain know he had an affair?"

Morgan also praised Netflix bosses for giving him the much-required liberty. "I feel supported and liberated by Netflix. There are not legions of script editors who crush you – it's an executive free zone," he said.

"I am really committed to reaching final cut on each episode in complete partnership with the director, on our own in an executive-free zone. Where else does that happen in film or television? It's kind of heavenly. They don't micromanage and they don't interfere," he added.

The Crown season 2 is expected to release on Netflix in late 2017.