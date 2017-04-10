Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will all be hot topics for the future seasons of The Crown. And, show creator Peter Morgan has started working on it.

Also read: Netflix's The Crown: Show creator Peter Morgan hints that Prince Philip might have an affair in season 2

Producer Suzanne Mackie had recently confirmed that Camilla Parker Bowles' character will be introduced in season three of the British monarchy drama. Morgan has already planned ahead as to how he will introduce the Prince of Wales' wife Duchess of Cornwall.

"Peter's already talking about the most wonderful things," Mackie addressed the audience at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival in London while appearing alongside actress Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth) and director Philip Martin.

"You start meeting Camilla Parker Bowles in season three. We have to be honest, season three and four are being mapped out," he added.

“That level of confidence in something is remarkable” - #TheCrown producer Suzanne Mackie on getting the go ahead from Netflix #TVFest pic.twitter.com/CSrqgX8m1S — BFI (@BFI) April 8, 2017

The drama, focusing on the early life of Queen Elizabeth II, is yet to air season two. Director Martin and producer Mackie also revealed that season two will start with the Suez Crisis in 1956. Then, it will tackle the resignation of Prime Minister Anthony Eden and the Queen's relationship with US President John F Kennedy and his wife Jackie. The season will end with the resignation of Prime Minister Howard Macmillan in 1963.

“It's a complicated balance as they are like us, but they aren't like us” #TheCrown dir. Philip Martin on understanding the monarchy #TVFest pic.twitter.com/Qx4DdSnyLI — BFI (@BFI) April 8, 2017

"It has a different flavour. It feels like the '60s are with us and it has a slight shock of the new," Mackie explained.

Director Martin added: "The first season happened in a bubble; I think that Elizabeth and Phillip and Margaret are all in a world and everybody is in some ways supportive of them. And I think in the second season the world comes crashing in."

“I'll never know her, she's an enigma and that's the nature of the job” - #TheCrown actor Claire Foy on the Queen #TVFest pic.twitter.com/57uKPyTRtV — BFI (@BFI) April 8, 2017

Camilla first met Prince Charles in early 1970s. But Camilla went on to marry Andrew Parker Bowles in July 1973, while Prince Charles married Princess Diana in July 1981.

However, following Camilla's divorce with Andrew in 1995, Princess Diana said, "There were three of us in this marriage," during her infamous interview with Martin Bashir while referring to Camilla.

“They are entirely dependent on our idea of who they are” - #TheCrown actor Claire Foy on the monarchy and the public #TVFest pic.twitter.com/wCH4UeUuKa — BFI (@BFI) April 8, 2017

Amidst all this, lead actress Claire Foy confirmed that her role will be substituted in season three with an older actor. Even Matt Smith's role of Prince Phillip will be recast after season two.

Discussing the "substitution" at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, Foy quipped, "That's it, I'm on the bench. I'm not even on the bench; I'm just in a different team on my own, unemployed! We're gone, we're gone."

But, she added, "That's not a shock; we always knew when we signed up to it, and also not to be funny but it's also a real plus.

"As an actor there's nothing worse than the sound of 'seven years'. I'm sure to some people it sounds amazing but to us it's like, seven years of playing the same person? And this is a tough job, you know? It's long, a good nine-monther. And that's a lot of your life that you sign over to it," she said.

The Crown season two is expected to release on Netflix in late 2017.