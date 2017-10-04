Netflix is gearing up for some trick-or-treat this October. Embracing the spooky month of Halloween, the online streaming platform has already lined up some interesting movies for this month. Now, the online giant has dropped the first trailer of its original movie, The Babysitter.

Not very safe for work, the trailer features some stripping, lots of blood and some hot people performing human sacrifice. While the actors look amazing, fans found the trailer and the plot teased in the clip rather "stupid".

The horror-comedy is written by Brian Duffield who is known for his work in Insurgent and Jane Got a Gun while McG – the man behind Charlie's Angels and Terminator Salvation — directed the film.

The two-minute promo features the house where the bloody action takes place.

Samara Weaving, who plays the role of Bee the Babysitter, offers to babysit Cole (Judah Lewis) one evening. Putting Cole to sleep, the sexy babysitter invites friends over to play a round of 'spin the bottle'. The trailer features Samara kissing Bella Thorne, fooling around with her friends before stabbing one of them on the head – which Cole sees.

It is then announced that Cole will be their sacrifice to the devil and the rituals will take place that night. Hearing this, Cole's love for his babysitter turns into fear followed by a turn of events.

However, the viewers seem to have not liked the trailer much. A YouTuber commented, "This looks f**king stupid," while another added, "What Shit is this?"

Many called out at Netflix stating that the trailer revealed too much and it has already spoiled the fun of watching the movie. "Near the end of the trailer, you already show us how most of the characters die, the asian girl burns, the black guy falls to his death, and blond girl gets shot in the chest...WTF? What's the point in me watching this now? Goddamn the trailer was getting me hyped too, til it just ruined everything (sic)," a comment read.

"'Gotta be real here: I would have probably enjoyed this movie way more if I saw it without seeing that spoiler-full trailer. Hey Netflix - did you guys hire the marketing team behind The Amazing Spider-man 2 to work on this one? Well, if you did... you should fire them. Immediately," suggested another.

If you haven't watched the trailer yet, check below:

Official Synopsis:

The Babysitter, directed by McG, follows Cole (Judah Lewis), who is madly in love with his babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving). She's cool and awesome in all the ways Cole is not. One evening while Bee is babysitting, Cole witnesses the unthinkable. Now he must survive a night full of first kisses, first broken hearts, and first encounters with homicidal maniacs (played by Bella Thorne, Andrew Bachelor, Robbie Amell, and Hana Mae Lee).

It releases on October 13 on Netflix.