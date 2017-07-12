Cracking a job interview is not a walk in the park. Hundreds of people are already competing with you for the same position. It can be a total nerve-wracking scenario and some of us tend to fend off nerves by binge watching Netflix on the interview eve.

Well, if you are one of them, we have some good news. Here are top 7 tips you can divine from your favourite TV shows to ace that interview for the job you have always wanted:

Confidence like Harvey Specter from Suits

Best clothes, good scores and internships may not be enough to get the job of your dream. It may all fall flat if you aren't confident about yourself. One cannot afford to be sceptical about his own skills. And, in that case Harvey Specter from Suits can be your guide- smart and talented. Harvey's the dream candidate companies are waiting to hire.

Optimism like Kimmy Schmidt from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

There may be a number of candidates for a particular position but it is always the survival of the fittest. Even a pinch of pessimism can prove disastrous. An optimistic approach may totally work in your favour. In case you lack that, just observe Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's titular character was held captive in a bunker for 15 years, and go penniless on the same day freedom come calling. But Kimmy never ditched her positive attitude, and nailed the job interview the next day itself.

Competitive like Annalise Keating of How to Get Away with Murder

Being competitive is pivotal in this merciless world. You should always have cards up your sleeve to make sure the opponent always remains ten steps behind you-- just like Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder.

Quick wit like the survivors of Brazilian Netflix thriller 3%

Your resume pretty much includes your academic history. So, the interviewer may be interested in how good are you at problem-solving. You have to think on your feet like the survivors in the Brazilian Netflix thriller 3% who are fighting it out to gain access to privileged society away from the apocalypse.

Command over language like Elizabeth in The Crown

Last but not the least, fluency of language (preferably English) is one of major skills required to get a job. Scepticism along with a dose of nerves vexed Elizabeth on the first day of her reign. But she never let the nerves get better of her. Elizabeth's journey in The Crown on Netflix is a lesson on right attitude and the power of language.