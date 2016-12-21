Certain things can be enjoyed best together, like food with wine. TV and movies are no exception. According to a recent research by Netflix, a majority of Netflix members (59 percent) take a pause after finishing a series before committing to a new show. During that break, more than half (61 percent) watch a movie to keep the binge feeling alive, mostly from same genre.
In the meantime, some viewers of intense dramas and horror flicks tend to break the pattern before jumping to their next heart-stopper. Amongst some popular combinations, Indians love to binge-watch the thrilling Bates Motel with the delightfully funny The Hangover and Orange is the new black with The Big Short. You would rather need a short break to digest the odd combinations. According to Netflix, here are some of the comedy and horror binge pairings that resonate among Indians:
1. Black Mirror - Hot Girls Wanted
While Black Mirror is a British television science fiction series, Hot Girls Wanted is an American documentary on young adult pornography.
2. Bloodline - B.A. Pass
Bloodline is an American Netflix original dramatic thriller which revolves around a large well-to-do family whose lives change drastically after they find their past secrets. Meanwhile, B.A. Pass is a Hindi neo-noir film.
3. Bojack Horseman - Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru
Bojack Horseman is an American adult comedy drama series which follows the life of a humanoid horse, while Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru is a documentary about internationally renowned life and business strategist Tony Robbins.
4. Sense8 - V for Vendetta
Directed by James McTeigue, V for Vendetta is a 2005 dystopian political thriller film and Sense8 is a Netflix original series which depicts some kind of telepathic communication amongst eight strangers around the world.
5. Stranger Things - I Am Legend
Stranger Things is a Netflix original series on supernatural fiction, while I Am Legend is an American post-apocalyptic horror film.