Certain things can be enjoyed best together, like food with wine. TV and movies are no exception. According to a recent research by Netflix, a majority of Netflix members (59 percent) take a pause after finishing a series before committing to a new show. During​ ​that​ ​break,​ ​more​ ​than​ ​half​ ​(61 percent)​ ​watch​ ​a​ ​movie​ ​to​ ​keep​ ​the​ ​binge feeling​ ​alive, mostly from same genre.

In the meantime, some viewers of intense dramas and horror flicks tend to break the pattern before jumping to their next heart-stopper. Amongst some popular combinations, Indians love to binge-watch the thrilling Bates Motel with the delightfully funny The Hangover and Orange is the new black with The Big Short. You would rather need a short break to digest the odd combinations. According to Netflix, here are some of the comedy and horror binge pairings that resonate among Indians:

1. Black Mirror - Hot Girls Wanted

While Black Mirror is a British television science fiction series, Hot Girls Wanted is an American documentary on young adult pornography.

2. Bloodline - B.A. Pass

Bloodline is an American Netflix original dramatic thriller which revolves around a large well-to-do family whose lives change drastically after they find their past secrets. Meanwhile, B.A. Pass is a Hindi neo-noir film.

3. Bojack Horseman - Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru

Bojack Horseman is an American adult comedy drama series which follows the life of a humanoid horse, while Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru is a documentary about internationally renowned life and business strategist Tony Robbins.

4. Sense8 - V for Vendetta

Directed by James McTeigue, V for Vendetta is a 2005 dystopian political thriller film and Sense8 is a Netflix original series which depicts some kind of telepathic communication amongst eight strangers around the world.

5. Stranger Things - I Am Legend

Stranger Things is a Netflix original series on supernatural fiction, while I Am Legend is an American post-apocalyptic horror film.