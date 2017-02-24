After the success of Netflix's The OA, which was released in December last year, a movie on similar lines is going to make its debut on the online streaming platform. Titled The Discovery, the movie also deals with the discovery of afterlife, like The OA, and follows the journey of the discoverer's son.

The film stars Rooney Mara and Jason Segel in the lead. Netflix has released a new trailer announcing the movie's arrival on the website. The film was first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival where it garnered good reviews. The film rating website — IMDb — has already rated the movie 7.9 stars, following 146 votes.

Also Read: The OA season 2: Brit Marling unfolds the mystery of second season; hints at possible plotline

The story of the romantic science film is set one year after the discovery of afterlife is put forward. The synopsis, as submitted at the Sundance Film Festival, reads: "What would you do if there was proof of an afterlife? The answer to this question is rivetingly explored in The Discovery, where world-renowned physicist Doctor Thomas Harber (Robert Redford) is able to scientifically prove the existence of an afterlife — but with dire consequences. His estranged son, Will (Jason Segel), tries to confront the situation by returning to the New England–esque Island where he grew up. He crosses paths with Isla (Rooney Mara), who's returning to the island for mysterious reasons of her own. The tale unfolds over the ensuing days as the regret of past choices forces these lost characters to reflect on how they've gotten to where they are."

The film is directed and co-written by Charlie McDowell (who also presented 2014's The One I Love). The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Riley Keough and Ron Canada. Going by the trailer, The Discovery is going to be as mind-boggling an experience as Brit Marling – Zal Batmanglij's The OA was. The film is set to hit the online streaming platform on March 31.

Other original Netflix movies that will make a debut on it in March include: Burning Sands, Deidra & Laney Rob a Train, Pandora and The Most Hated Woman in America.