Netflix is in talks with Aamir Khan to strike a long-term deal with the actors' production house, Aamir Khan Productions. The global video streaming giant is keen on acquiring exclusive digital screening rights of all film under Aamir Khan's banner.

As per reports, Netflix will purchase the rights at a whopping Rs 500 crore. If the deal gets sealed, Netflix subscribers will have access to all of Aamir's filmography including some of the blockbusters like Dangal, Lagaan (2001) and Taare Zameen Par (2007), among others.

"The deal, which is going to be worth Rs 500 crore, will give the online streaming giant access to almost the entire filmography of Aamir," a source told Mid-Day.

Not just Aamir's previous films, but the deal will also allow Netflix subscribers to access the superstar's upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan, which has been making tremendous buzz.

The source further added: "There are also talks that the contract will include exclusive digital rights to the actor's upcoming movie 'Thugs of Hindostan'. It is just a matter of time before the announcement is made."

Earlier in December, the video streaming brand had sealed a similar deal with Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.