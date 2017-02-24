Iron Fist
Marvel's Iron FistFacebook/ Marvel's Iron Fist

Come March, a number of new shows and movies will make a debut on Netflix. The most-awaited show is Marvel's Iron Fist. With the trailer releasing this month, the show has fans already making a countdown to its release. Fans are also looking forward to the return of their favourite shows including How To Get Away with Murder and Better Call Saul. Hit movies like Chicago, Jurassic Park, and more will also make their way on to the online streaming platform.

The platform will also watch a number of shows and movies exiting the streaming platform. Movies like Justice League: War, The Invincible Iron Man, and the Jaws (1,2 and 3) are leaving Netflix. Even shows like Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3 and Survivors: Series 1 – 2 will leave Netflix. This makes way for movies like Million Dollar Baby and Kung Fu Panda. 

So what are the show and movies coming into and leaving Netflix in March? Here's the complete schedule list:

Leaving:

March 1: Jaws, Justice League: War, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, Jaws: The Revenge, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Keeping Up Appearances, Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 – 7, National Lampoon's Animal House, Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3 and Survivors: Series 1 – 2

March 2: Black or White and Sweetwater

March 3: Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, Misfire and Web Junkie

March 4: I Dream of Wires, Otto the Rhino, Seashore, The Discoverers and The Nanny Diaries

March 5: Food Chains, Jail Caesar, The Days to Come and Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

March 6: Pit Stop and Rigor Mortis

March 7: Hansel vs. Gretel

March 8: Love At First Fight and The Starving Games

March 15: Boy, B for Boy, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend and Sushi: The Global Catch

March 16: American Dreamz

March 23: Love Me and The Invincible Iron Man

March 25: All Stars, Pup and The Perfect Wedding

March 27: Dragonwolf

March 28: Erasing Hate and The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

March 29: 6 Guns, Detropia, I Melt With You, Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark and The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne

Premiering/Arriving:

March 1:

Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Chicago (2002)

Deep Run (2015)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)

Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)

Friday After Next (2002)

Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)

Ignition: Season 1 (2013)

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)

Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Memento (2000)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

San Pietro (1945)

Singing with angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

The Craft (1996)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

March 3:

Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)

March 4:

Safe Haven (2013)

March 5:

Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)

March 7:

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 8:

Hands of Stone (2016)

The Waterboy (1998)

March 9:

Thithi (2015)

March 10:

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burning Sands—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One More Time: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss' Daughter (2016)

March 13:

Must Love Dogs (2005)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

March 14:

Disney's Pete's Dragon (2016)

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 15:

Disney's The BFG (2016)

Notes on Blindness (2016)

March 16:

Beau Sejour: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coraline (2009)

March 17:

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Julie's Greenroom: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale (2016)

Pandora—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Samurai Gourmet: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 18:

Come and Find Me (2016)

The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)

March 20:

El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)

March 21:

Ali & Nino (2016)

Another Forever (2016)

Evolution (2015)

Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)

March 23:

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)

Welcome to New York (2015)

March 24:

Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Déjà Vu (2006)

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grace and Frankie: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ingobernable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spider (2007)

The Square (2008)

The Most Hated Woman in America—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

March 25:

The Student Body (2017)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

March 26:

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

March 27:

Better Call Saul: Season 2

March 28:

Archer: Season 7 (2016)

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 30:

Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)

March 31:

13 Reasons Why: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bordertown: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)

Dinotrux: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

FirstBorn (2016)

Five Came Back—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)

Rosewood: Season 1

The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2

The Discovery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Trailer Park Boys: Season 11—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

