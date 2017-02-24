Come March, a number of new shows and movies will make a debut on Netflix. The most-awaited show is Marvel's Iron Fist. With the trailer releasing this month, the show has fans already making a countdown to its release. Fans are also looking forward to the return of their favourite shows including How To Get Away with Murder and Better Call Saul. Hit movies like Chicago, Jurassic Park, and more will also make their way on to the online streaming platform.

The platform will also watch a number of shows and movies exiting the streaming platform. Movies like Justice League: War, The Invincible Iron Man, and the Jaws (1,2 and 3) are leaving Netflix. Even shows like Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3 and Survivors: Series 1 – 2 will leave Netflix. This makes way for movies like Million Dollar Baby and Kung Fu Panda.

Also Read: Iron Fist Trailer: Five things you learn about Finn Jones' new Netflix-Marvel show [VIDEO]

So what are the show and movies coming into and leaving Netflix in March? Here's the complete schedule list:

Leaving:

March 1: Jaws, Justice League: War, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, Jaws: The Revenge, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Keeping Up Appearances, Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 – 7, National Lampoon's Animal House, Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3 and Survivors: Series 1 – 2 March 2: Black or White and Sweetwater March 3: Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, Misfire and Web Junkie March 4: I Dream of Wires, Otto the Rhino, Seashore, The Discoverers and The Nanny Diaries March 5: Food Chains, Jail Caesar, The Days to Come and Two Hundred Thousand Dirty March 6: Pit Stop and Rigor Mortis March 7: Hansel vs. Gretel March 8: Love At First Fight and The Starving Games March 15: Boy, B for Boy, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend and Sushi: The Global Catch March 16: American Dreamz March 23: Love Me and The Invincible Iron Man March 25: All Stars, Pup and The Perfect Wedding March 27: Dragonwolf March 28: Erasing Hate and The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness March 29: 6 Guns, Detropia, I Melt With You, Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark and The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne

Premiering/Arriving: