Come March, a number of new shows and movies will make a debut on Netflix. The most-awaited show is Marvel's Iron Fist. With the trailer releasing this month, the show has fans already making a countdown to its release. Fans are also looking forward to the return of their favourite shows including How To Get Away with Murder and Better Call Saul. Hit movies like Chicago, Jurassic Park, and more will also make their way on to the online streaming platform.
The platform will also watch a number of shows and movies exiting the streaming platform. Movies like Justice League: War, The Invincible Iron Man, and the Jaws (1,2 and 3) are leaving Netflix. Even shows like Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3 and Survivors: Series 1 – 2 will leave Netflix. This makes way for movies like Million Dollar Baby and Kung Fu Panda.
So what are the show and movies coming into and leaving Netflix in March? Here's the complete schedule list:
Leaving:
March 1: Jaws, Justice League: War, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, Jaws: The Revenge, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Keeping Up Appearances, Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 – 7, National Lampoon's Animal House, Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3 and Survivors: Series 1 – 2
March 2: Black or White and Sweetwater
March 3: Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, Misfire and Web Junkie
March 4: I Dream of Wires, Otto the Rhino, Seashore, The Discoverers and The Nanny Diaries
March 5: Food Chains, Jail Caesar, The Days to Come and Two Hundred Thousand Dirty
March 6: Pit Stop and Rigor Mortis
March 7: Hansel vs. Gretel
March 8: Love At First Fight and The Starving Games
March 15: Boy, B for Boy, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend and Sushi: The Global Catch
March 16: American Dreamz
March 23: Love Me and The Invincible Iron Man
March 25: All Stars, Pup and The Perfect Wedding
March 27: Dragonwolf
March 28: Erasing Hate and The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness
March 29: 6 Guns, Detropia, I Melt With You, Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark and The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne
Premiering/Arriving:
March 1:
Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Chicago (2002)
Deep Run (2015)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)
Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)
Friday After Next (2002)
Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)
Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)
Ignition: Season 1 (2013)
Impossible Dreamers (2017)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)
Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Let There Be Light (1946)
Memento (2000)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)
Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)
San Pietro (1945)
Singing with angels (2016)
Sustainable (2016)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
The Craft (1996)
This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)
The Negro Soldier (1944)
Thunderbolt (1947)
Tunisian Victory (1944)
March 3:
Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)
March 4:
Safe Haven (2013)
March 5:
Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)
March 7:
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 8:
Hands of Stone (2016)
The Waterboy (1998)
March 9:
Thithi (2015)
March 10:
Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Burning Sands—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Love: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One More Time: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss' Daughter (2016)
March 13:
Must Love Dogs (2005)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
March 14:
Disney's Pete's Dragon (2016)
Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 15:
Disney's The BFG (2016)
Notes on Blindness (2016)
March 16:
Beau Sejour: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coraline (2009)
March 17:
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Julie's Greenroom: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale (2016)
Pandora—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Samurai Gourmet: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 18:
Come and Find Me (2016)
The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)
March 20:
El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)
March 21:
Ali & Nino (2016)
Another Forever (2016)
Evolution (2015)
Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)
March 23:
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)
Welcome to New York (2015)
March 24:
Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Déjà Vu (2006)
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grace and Frankie: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ingobernable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spider (2007)
The Square (2008)
The Most Hated Woman in America—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
March 25:
The Student Body (2017)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
March 26:
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
March 27:
Better Call Saul: Season 2
March 28:
Archer: Season 7 (2016)
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 30:
Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)
March 31:
13 Reasons Why: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bordertown: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)
Dinotrux: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
FirstBorn (2016)
Five Came Back—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)
Rosewood: Season 1
The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2
The Discovery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Trailer Park Boys: Season 11—NETFLIX ORIGINAL