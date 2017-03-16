Watching movies in theatres is more like a luxury today, making it difficult to catch all your favourites. So what do you do? The best option available could be Netflix, the entertainment company that provides streaming media and video-on-demand online. The fact is, for two seats in standard class in theatre, you can pay three months subscription fee for Netflix and five months for two seats in Gold Class. So, "Netflix and chill" sounds good.

But if you are watching your favourite movies on your smartphone, there are high chances of you not seeing the complete picture, especially if the display size of your smartphone is small. What can you do about it? There is nothing much you can do other than buying a new mobile phone that shows complete scene, but you don't have to do that as Netflix is planning to enhance the experience of watching movies on smartphone.

Netflix's chief product officer Neil Hunt has said in a press conference in San Francisco that the company is considering the possibility of streaming mobile-specific versions of its original movies and television shows with an aim to cater to the needs of the ever-growing Netflix users on smartphones. He said the company would look into the option of coming up with a special version for its mobile phone audience.

Netflix is a phenomenon today with more than 93 million subscribers worldwide and over 49 million in the US alone. While most people in the western countries prefer watching movies on television screens, most Netflix subscribers in Asian countries are glued to their smartphone screens.

It makes sense to look at the option of expanding its audience in Asia and other countries. And if mobile Netflix watchers are growing, it is important to enhance the experience of watching movies on smartphone.