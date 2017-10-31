Netflix, pulled the plug on its groundbreaking political drama House Of Cards. The announcement comes less than one day after star Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by an actor who says he was a minor at the time of the alleged incident.
Netflix drama House of Cards to be cancelled
- October 31, 2017 11:43 IST
