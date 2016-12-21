While Christmas is around the corner, it is the best time to bring the Christmas holiday vibe into your living room through your TV screen. However, the best part is that you do not have to download these or have to collect DVDs, because your favourite movies are currently streaming on Netflix. Here are the 10 best movies you love to watch on the eve of Christmas.

1. Love Actually

This ensemble comedy is a charming treatise on romance, telling 10 intertwining London love stories, leading up to a climax on Christmas Eve.

2. The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

The mayor of Evergreen dismisses magic as nonsense, but when Frosty the Snowman blows through town, he shows the local children that magic is real.

3. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Hapless Clark Griswold, his exasperated wife, Ellen, and their kids gear up for Christmas in this vacation instalment that became a holiday classic.

4. A Very Murray Christmas

Bill Murray rounds up an all-star cast for an evening of music, mischief and barroom camaraderie in this irreverent twist on holiday variety shows.

5. Pee-wee's Playhouse: Christmas Special

Amid an avalanche of stars, Pee-wee straps on his ice skates and glides into the holiday season with Christmas cards, carols...and Charo.

6. The Polar Express

In this warm-hearted tale, a young boy's faith in the holiday spirit is revived after he makes his way by train to the North Pole on Christmas Eve.

7. Elf

Buddy the Elf doesn't fit in with the other North Pole elves, so he travels to New York to find his real father and spread some Christmas cheer.

8. DreamWorks Shrek the Halls

Just when Shrek thought he could finally relax and enjoy his happily-ever-after with his new family, the most joyous of all holidays arrives.

9. DreamWorks Holiday Classics

Join your DreamWorks friends for these four holiday specials, featuring Shrek and Donkey, Hiccup and Toothless, and the wacky animals from Madagascar.

10. Kung Fu Panda: Holiday

As preparations for the Winter Feast build, Po is caught between his obligations as the Dragon Warrior and his family holiday traditions.