Netflix has witnessed phenomenal growth over the last few years with internet users around the globe having increased. Today, the video-streaming provider is the world's top non-game app by revenue.

According to a research by Sensor Tower that provides data to mobile marketers, app developers, and industry analysts for a better insight into the mobile market economy, the top non-game app by revenue in the first quarter of 2017 is Netflix, followed by LINE, Tinder, Pandora, Spotify, LINE Manga, HBO NOW, YouTube, Google Drive, and Tencent Video.

Also read: Why Netflix's 13 Reasons Why is a must-watch for all

Netflix app's revenue in Q1 2017 was approximately $133 million globally, an increase of 286 percent YoY from about $34.6 million in Q1 2016. It tops the list of non-game apps by revenue in Q1 2017 in the United States too. The app became the top-grossing iPhone app in the US for the first time in December last year.

One thing that many will notice is Netflix's growth as a company, climbing from No 2 in Q4 2016 to the top position in the last quarter. It toppled messaging platform LINE from the top spot. However, LINE is still the world's top grossing non-game app on Google Play, and Netflix is in 10th spot.

It may be mentioned that worldwide downloads of non-game mobile apps from the App Store and Google Play increased from 11.9 billion in Q1 2016 to 13.5 billion in Q1 2017, which is a 14 percent increase YoY.

App Store witnessed an increase of non-game downloads by five percent YoY, from 4.5 to 4.7 billion, while the growth on Google Play during the same period was 19 percent YoY, from 7.4 to 8.8 billion.

Messaging app WhatsApp, which was in No 3 position in Q4 2016, is the world's most-downloaded app in Q1 2017. It is followed by Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Snapchat, UC Brwoser, Uber, YouTube, SHAREit, and Bitmoji. Messenger is the most-downloaded app on the App Store and Facebook on Google Play.

(Source: Sensor Tower)