People slammed Karan Johar when Kangana Ranaut called him the "flag-bearer of nepotism" in Bollywood. But they seem to have forgotten other celebrities, who have launched their favourites several times. One such celebrity is superstar Salman Khan.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor responds to Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut's nepotism row

He has been a godfather to many actors like Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Sooraj Pancholi and Pulkit Samrat. The recent buzz is that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor might soon launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood. According to Business of Cinema, Sohail Khan is in a mood to follow his brother's footsteps and expressed his wish to launch Aayush.

But he thinks that some big star should launch Arpita Khan's husband and he might be talking about Salman. "He (Aayush) is getting a lot of good offers. So, he doesn't need us. He will not come in films till he is ready," Sohail told the entertainment portal.

"He might get somebody bigger for the launch," he added, "It's too early for Aayush (to do films)... now he has just started his training." A few days ago, it was reported that Salman is planning to launch Aayush with the remake of Telugu hit Pelli Choopulu. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

It will be interesting to see if Salman launches Aayush. It looks like nepotism is a common practice in Bollywood and Kangana has just put it out in open. Several actors like Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Vidya Balan have been asked about nepotism after the Karan-Kangana spat but we wonder what Salman's answer to it would be.