In a move heavily criticised by the opposition, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has appointed his socialite wife Mehriban to the second highest position in the country as the First Vice President. The opposition has termed Aliyev's move as the 'first step to the establishment of an absolute monarchy.'

Mehriban, a prominent socialite, was appointed to the top position on Tuesday by her husband in the oil-rich Caspian nation. She is now next in line to the president in the country's hierarchy. Although Aliyev's decision has received widespread condemnation, the president has defended his move, stating that his wife is a very "professional person."

"Mehriban Aliyeva is a very professional, clever, experienced, principled and benevolent person. It is not mere chance that the Azeri people love her very much," Aliyev told Azerbaijan's Security Council.

Mehriban is an eye doctor by training and comes from one of Azerbaijan's wealthiest and most influential families. Although she has a very limited political experience, Mehriban was previously a member of parliament and a UNESCO goodwill ambassador. The country's first lady is best known for her extravagant tastes and dressing sense.

Reports state that Mehriban's official title will be first vice president. The country did not have the post earlier and it was only introduced last year in September after a public referendum on constitutional reform. The duties of the the first vice president have not yet been stipulated by the new constitution. However, the official is required to oversee the president's cabinet as one of their prime responsibilities.

The first vice president of the country is also required to assume the presidency if the acting president is not able to perform their duties. The new constitution has also formed another governmental position of a junior vice president. However, that position is currently unoccupied.

Aliyev assumed the presidency of Azerbaijan in 2003 from his father, who ruled Azerbaijan first as boss of the communist party and then as post-Soviet leader. Aliyev has been accused of curbing free speech by many human rights groups and of preventing fair elections.

"President Ilham Aliyev is the person most responsible for Azerbaijan's appalling human rights record of the last decade," pro-democracy watchdog Freedom House has said.

"This appointment shows disrespect to the people," Ali Kerimli, the leader of Azerbaijan's opposition Popular Front Party, said. "It's the first step to the establishment of an absolute monarchy in the country."