After Haryana Police issued a lookout notice for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insaan, reports now suggest she might have escaped to Nepal.

The Haryana Police have also sent a team to the Indo-Nepal border, fearing the "Papa's Angel" might have used the route to escape the country, according to a News18 report.

There were even reports that she might be hiding in the house of a follower in Rohtak.

Honeypreet, who calls herself Papa's Angel, has been charged with sedition for allegedly plotting the escape plan of her father Ram Rahim Singh on the day of his trial. She was seen holding the controversial self-styled guru's bag.

"The Dera chief demanded the bag, saying his clothes were in it. It was actually a signal for his men to spread the news of his conviction among supporters so that they could resort to causing disturbance," India Today quoted Gurgaon Inspector General of Police (IGP) K K Rao as saying.

She was with him when he was flown to a Rohtak jail in a special government chopper. On Friday, the police issued a lookout notice against her and alerted airports. Not only Honeypreet, the police have also issued a lookout notice against Dera Sacha Sauda spokesperson Aditya Insan, Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said. Aditya is also accused of sedition.

Earlier, the local coordinator of Dera Sacha Sauda Surender Dhiman was arrested for allegedly inciting violence after the CBI special court's verdict.

"Following his arrest, he was produced in local court that granted the police a seven-day remand," Hindustan Times quoted deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manbir Singh as saying.

The conviction of Singh in the 2002 rape case triggered massive violence in Haryana that killed more than 30 people and injured several others on August 25. On Monday, the CBI special court judge Jagdeep Singh sentenced him to 20 years in prison for raping two of his followers.