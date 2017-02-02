Telugu movies Nenu Local and Kanupapa are all set for grand release across the world on Friday. Actor Nani will lock horns with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal at the box office this weekend.

Nenu Local is a romantic action film, which has been directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and produced by Dil Raju, under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Prasanna Kumar Bejawada has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie, which is the love story of local guy, Babu gadu. How he wins the hearts of his lady love and her parents forms the story.

Nani is playing the role of Babu, while Keerthy Suresh appears as his love interest in Nenu Local, which features Naveen Chandra, Sachin Khedekar, Posani Krishna Murali and Easwari Rao in the supporting cast. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for the songs of the film, which have become big hit with the film goers. Censored with UA certificate, the film is gearing up for worldwide release on February 3.

On other hand, Kanupapa is the dubbed version of superhit Malayalam movie Oppam, which is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of a blind man, who tries to protect a girl from a psycho killer. Mohanlal has played a blind man, while Anusree Nair, Samuthirakani, Vimala Raman, Nedumudi Venu and Baby Meenakshi appeared in other important roles.

Oppam has been directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie was released around the world during Onam 2016 and has collected over Rs 60 crore at the worldwide box office. The film has become one of the biggest hits of the year.

Mohanlal's recent Telugu movies Janatha Garage, Manamantha and Manyam Puli have amassed him a huge numbert of fans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In a bid to cash in on the craze, the superstar has teamed with Dilip Kumar Bolugoti of Overseas Network Entertainment to dub the Malayalam film in Telugu and release it in both the states as Kanupapa on February 3.