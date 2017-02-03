Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Nenu Local did superb business at the US box office in the premiere shows and has become the biggest opener for Nani in the country.

Actor Nani enjoys a huge fan following in North America and his performances in recent releases, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentleman and Majnu, have ramped up his stock. The demand for the overseas theatrical rights of Nenu Local skyrocketed on the back of his back to back boxoffice success. BlueSky Cinemas acquired the distrubution rights of the movie for Rs 3 crore – a record in itself.

In response to the Nani mania in the US, the distributors booked nearly 130 screens for Nenu Local, making it the biggest release for the actor in the country. They also held preview shows in several centres across the country on Thursday night. With no big competitors from India, the Dil Raju produced movie opened to a brilliant response in the premiere shows across the board.

The numbers are still in the process of being compiled and the makers are expected to reveal its final collection this evening. If we are to go by early estimates, Nenu Local has collected $130,831 at the US box office in the premiere shows. The final collection is likely to be closer to $200,000. Box Office Telugu tweeted: "#Nenulocal at $130,831 by midnight. Final numbers will be reported by morning."

Nani's recent releases Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentleman collected $70,132, $41,369, $71,938 and $58,000 respectively, at the US box office in the premiere shows. Now, Nenu Local has shattered all these records and become the biggest opener for the actor in the country.

Nenu Local has received mixed reviews from the critics and audience, who say the movie has a routine story line, but Nani's performance makes it engaging. The word of mouth is expected to boost its collection at the US box office in the coming days and make it the second $1 million grosser for Nani after Bhale Bhale Magadivoy.