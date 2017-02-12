Nani's Nenu Local has continued its dream run at the worldwide box office in the second week. The film has crossed Rs 40 crore mark in global market in nine days.

Nenu Local collected Rs 35 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week and earned Rs 22.12 crore for its global distributors in seven days. The film clashed with Om Namo Venkatesaya and Yamudu 3, the dubbed version of Suriya's Singam 3. Trade experts predicted the collection of the movie would fall in the light of new releases.

But the Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer proved the predictions wrong with its decent performance at the ticket counters on its second Friday. Nenu Local showed decent growth on its second Saturday. The film performed better in a limited number of cinema halls than Om Namo Venkatesaya and Yamudu 3.

Nenu Local is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 5.50 crore at the worldwide box office in the two days of its second week and its nine-day global collection has reached Rs 40.50 crore gross. The film has fetched Rs 3.20 crore for its distributors, taking their total earnings to Rs 25.32 crore in nine days.

Nenu Local, bankrolled by Dil Raju, has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 25 crore. Its global theatrical rights fetched Rs 19.70 crore for its producers. The movie turned a profit for the distributors in the first week itself.