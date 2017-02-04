Nani and Keerthy Suresh's Nenu Local is off to a fantastic start at the Andhra and Telangana box office. The Telugu movie, which was released on Friday, February 3, has made a record-breaking collection on its first day.

The trade reports indicate that Nenu Local is the biggest opener of Nani (excluding SS Rajamouli's Eega) at the worldwide box office. It is estimated that the movie has earned around Rs 6 crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The film has minted over Rs 2.5 crore from the overseas box office and other domestic centres to take its opening day collection to about Rs 8.5 crore.

Nani's recent movies have earned on an average of Rs 5-6 crore at the worldwide box office. It means Nenu Local has broken all the previous records to become a milestone flick in the actor's career.

Following decent reviews and word-of-mouth, additional shows were added in some centres in the Telugu-speaking states. However, the area wise break-up of the collections are yet to be revealed.

The worldwide theatrical rights of Nenu Local has fetched Rs 19.7 crore for the producers, as per Andhra Box Office. The movie should earn over Rs 35 crore to be a profitable venture for the distributors.

Looking at the early response, it is safe to say that Nenu Local will emerge victorious at the box office. In the US box office, Nani's film has done a rocking business. "#NenuLocal starts strong in American States, crosses $300K mark on Day 1(+ Premieres)" Andhra Box Office tweets about its collection.

Nenu Local is an action-romantic film, which has been produced by Dil Raju under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Prasanna Kumar Bejawada has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie.