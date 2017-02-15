Nenu Local made superb collection at the US box office on Tuesday, taking its 12 day total gross beyond the mark of $1 million in the country. This is the third movie of Nani to achieve this feat.

Despite clashing with Singam 3 and Om Namo Venkatesaya, the Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer kept the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters in the US. Nenu Local collected $102,020 at the US box office in the second weekend, taking its 10-day total to $953,674. Trade experts predicted that its collection would go down on the weekdays and the movie might cross $1 million mark in its third week.

Nenu Local hit the rock bottom on Monday and collected $3,800 at the US box office on its 11th day. However, it was the top choice of Telugu audience in the country on Valentine 's Day. The distributors are yet to reveal the returns on Tuesday.

As per its advance booking, Nenu Local has collected $48,000 at the US box office on its second Tuesday, taking its 12-day total collection to $1,005,200. It has now become the third Nani film to cross the $1 million mark after Eega and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. Idlebrain Jeevi ‏tweeted: "#NenuLocal crosses $1 million mark as pre-sales of Tuesday exceeded 48k so far! This is @NameisNani second $1M film after BBM. Congrats! "

The figures show that the advance booking of Nenu Local is much bigger than that of new releases Singam 3 and Om Namo Venkatesaya on Tuesday. Box Office Telugu tweeted: "Tuesday $2 effect showed clearly for the wknd as many waiting for Tuesday. Today, Tue #NenuLocal $48k, #Singam3 $26k, #ONV $36k."

However, Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 and Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni have already crossed the $1 million mark at the US box office in 2017. Now, Nenu Local has become the third Telugu movie to achieve this rare feat in the country this year.