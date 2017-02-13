Nani's movie Nenu Local continued its good run at the worldwide box office in the second weekend and is inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark in the global market in 10 days.

After raking in some serious money in the first week, Nenu Local locked horns with new releases Yamudu 3 and Om Namo Venkatesaya. Clash with new releases notwithstanding, the movie surprised the industry with its brilliant performance on the second Friday. The film went on from strength to strength in the following days.

Nenu Local has collected approximately Rs 12 crore gross at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box offices in its second weekend, taking its 10-day total collection to Rs 36.68 crore gross. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 3.50 crore in Karnataka, US and other parts of the globe and its 10-day gross total has reached Rs 14.50 crore in these areas.

Nenu Local has collected Rs 50.18 crore gross at the US box office in 10 days. The movie has shattered the lifetime records of Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (BBM), Gentelman, Majnu and Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha (KVPG). The film has become the second highest grossing movie for Nani after Eega. It is also Nani's third movie to surpass Rs 50 crore gross. Here is the list of his six highest grossing films.

Rank Movie Gross Share 1 Eega NA Rs 42.80 crore 2 Nenu Local Rs 50.18 crore Rs 28 crore 3 BBM Rs 50.05 crore Rs 27.11 crore 4 Gentleman Rs 32.60 crore Rs 17.72 crore 5 Majnu Rs 28.40 crore Rs 15.30 crore 6 KVPG Rs 23.30 crore Rs 13.20 crore

Nenu Local fetched Rs 19.70 crore from the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights and the movie has earned over Rs 28 crore for the distributors in 10 days.