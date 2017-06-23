The trailer of Director Teja's Nene Raju Nene Mantri starring Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal has been unleashed on the internet and it will be screened with Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham.

On Thursday, Rana Daggubati revealed on his Twitter account that the trailer of Nene Raju Nene Mantri will be released. The Baagubali 2 actor tweeted: "#NeneRajuNeneMantri trailer out tomorrow!! Stay tuned!! #NRNMtraileronJune23rd.

Suresh Babu, who is producing the movie, has released the trailer of Nene Raju Nene Mantri on the official YouTube channel of Suresh Productions on Thursday night. This morning, Rana Daggubati shared the link of the video on his Twitter page and wrote: "#NeneRajuNeneMantriTrailer out now. Hope you guys like it!!"

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is the most anticipated Telugu movie and its trailer offers a glimpse at Rana's next avatar and Teja's new entertainment genre. Talking about the theatrical trailer, Director Teja says, "The trailer will bring to light Rana's ability to transform into Jogendra's character with laden attitude."

Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa are playing the female leads, while Ashutosh Rana and Navdeep lend a remarkable facet. The trailer of Nene Raju Nene Mantri offers hints at the roles played by them and their looks. As per the video, the movie will have an interesting story, brilliant performances and rich production values and set to be a promising political thriller.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri which is set for a 2017 simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam is directed by Teja, produced by Suresh Daggubati, CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy under Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments. The film's music is by Anoop Rubens.