Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is basking in the glory of the the success of Nene Raju Nene Mantri, has denied reports of her love affair with her co-star Rana Daggubati in real life. She says they are just good friends.

Kajal Aggarwal and Rana Daggubati have teamed up for the first time for Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which was released on August 11 and is received well by the audience. Their impeccable on-screen chemistry is one of the highlights of the movie. The audience is impressed with their chemistry and some of them hope to see the two together in real life as well.

Of late, it was rumoured that Aggarwal and Daggubati have been dating each other for some time now. But Kajal ruled out the reports about her relationship the Baahubali actor "We have been friends for a long time and are extremely comfortable with each other. Also, he's a hardworking professional," the Hindustan Time quoted her as saying.

This is not the first time Kajal has made it to the headlines over her relationship. She was linked with her co-stars like Prabhas, Ram, Randeep Hooda and few others. But none of those reports turned out to be true. All those rumours were meant for publicity stunts for various movies of hers. She was also linked with a Mumbai-based industrialist, but she has not admitted the reports.

On the other hand, Daggubati was also linked with Trisha, Bipasha Basu and few other actresses. Among them, his relationship with Trisha was most-debated topic. There were also reports about their engagement and marriage. But the actors slammed them saying that they are just good friends.