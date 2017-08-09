Three big ticket Telugu movies Nene Raju Nene Mantri (NRNM), LIE and Jaya Janaki Nayaka (JJN), are set for a worldwide release on August 11.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is a political thriller written and directed by ace filmmaker Teja. Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa are playing the lead roles in the film. The movie rides on a lot of hype owing to Rana's presence. This is his first film after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Suresh Babu, who is joining hands with his son Rana for the first time, has shelled out a hefty sum o for Nene Raju Nene Mantri. He has also adapted several unique promotional strategies. The movie is most promoted film among the other three releases.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, LIE (Love Intelligence Enmity) is a romantic action entertainer with Nithiin and Arjun Sarja and beautiful Megha Akash in the lead roles. Dookudu fame producer Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta and Anil Sunkara are bankrolling the film under 14 Reels Entertainment. The film has Mani Sharma's music and J Yuvaraj's cinematography.

Most of LIE has been shot in foreign countries and the beautiful picturisation, locations, Nithiin's look and action in the promos have grabbed many eyeballs. The soundtrack has become a big hit too. The film is expected to be big hit at the box office.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka is a romantic action film and ace filmmaker Boyapati Srinu has written the script and directed the movie. Bellamkonda Sreenivas, the son of big ticket film producer Bellamkonda Suresh, is the hero, while popular actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal appear as his love interests. Talented actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu are playing crucial roles.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who is hoping for a big break of his career, has left no stone unturned to make this film a big success at the box office. The songs and promos of the movie have impressed the viewers. This movie is expected to get a decent opening at the box office.

LIE, Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Jaya Janaki Nayaka belong to different genres. But when compared to Nithiin and Bellamkonda Sreenivas' movies, the Rana Daggubati starrer will release in more number of screens across the globe and the film has accrued good advance booking. The Teja-directed film is expected to lead the race at the box office this week.