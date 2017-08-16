Rana Daggubati's Nene Raju Nene Mantri [NRNM] and Nithiin's LIE have made decent collection at the US box office in five days, while Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Jaya Janaki Nayaka [JJN] did a poor performance.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri, LIE and Jaya Janaki Nayaka are most hyped and highly awaited Telugu films. All of them were released in a large number of cinema halls across North America. Among the three movies, the Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal starrer has become the biggest money spinner, by surpassing $0.5 million mark at the US box office in five days.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri has collected approximately $519,800 from 129 screens at the US box office in five days. Its day-wise breakup is $140,833 in Thursday premieres, $122,088 on Friday, $136,323 on Saturday, $62,703 on Sunday, $13,853 on Monday and $44,000 on Tuesday.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri has become the highest grossing solo film for Rana Daggubati, beating the his previous highest record of Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, which minted $267,000 at the US box office.

Lie has collected approximately $213,410 from around 110 screens at the US box office in five days and it has become the second highest grossing film for Nithiin after Heart Attack. The breakup of its day-wise collection is $50,623 on Thursday premieres, $52,075 on Friday, $60,184 on Saturday, $26,724 on Sunday, $5,804 on Monday and $18,000 on Tuesday

Jaya Janaki Nayaka has collected approximately $92,552 from around 80 screens at the US box office in five days. The film has failed to meet the expectations of its makers and distributors in the country. The breakup of its day-wise collection is $8,535 in Thursday premieres, $19,242 on Friday, $31,255 on Saturday, $16,482 on Sunday, $4,038 on Monday and $13,000 on Tuesday.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Lie and Jaya Janaiki Nayaka have collected approximately $825,762 together from around 319 screens at the US box office in five days. After seeing their screen count, the trade experts from T-Town predicted that all the three movies would together surpass the mark of $1 million in North America in their opening weekend. But these films have failed to achieve this feat even after five days.