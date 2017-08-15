Nene Raju Nene Mantri (NRNM) has made decent collections at the worldwide box office in three days, but it has failed to beat the first-weekend record of Rana Daggubati's last solo release, Ghazi.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri was released with two other big ticket movies like LIE and Jaya Janaki Nayaka on August 11. This movie is Rana's next after the blockbuster film Baahubali 2 and it was bigger than the two other releases in terms of its hype, promotion and screen count. Trade experts predicted that it would lead the race at the worldwide box office.

As predicted, the Teja-directed political-crime thriller opened to fantastic response and topped the business charts for the Telugu movie on its opening day. Nene Raju Nene Mantri collected Rs 8.10 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and it earned Rs 4.80 crore for its distributors.

A strong word of mouth boosted its collection on Saturday and Sunday. Nene Raju Nene Mantri went on to collect Rs 18.9 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. But the movie has failed to shatter the three-day record of Rana Daggubati's last solo release Ghazi, which minted Rs 23.20 crore gross in the global market in its opening weekend.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri has been made with a budget of Rs 12 crore and it made decent table profit by fetching Rs 19 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 10.83 crore for the distributors and recovered 57 per cent of their investments in three days.

As per the trend in the film industry, Nene Raju Nene Mantri witnessed a dip in its collection on Monday. But it is faring at the box office today (Tuesday) as it is a holiday on the account of Independence Day. As per the current trends, the film is expected to recover over 80 per cent of the investments to its distributors in the first week.

Here are the details of the three-day collection of Nene Raju Nene Mantri in various areas. These are estimated numbers and they may vary from the figures released by the makers/distributors. All the figures are in crore rupees.