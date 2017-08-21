Nene Raju Nene Mantri (NRNM) has continued its successful run in the second week too and collected more than the newly released Anando Brahma at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

Opened to a fantastic response, Nene Raju Nene Mantri collected Rs 23.50 crore gross in the first week in AP and Telangana. After seeing the huge demand, the distributors increased the screen count in Andhra Pradesh. In the second weekend too, the collections remained strong at the box office.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is estimated to have earned over Rs 5.50 crore gross in the second weekend. The movie has made more collections than the new release -- Anando Brahma and previously released -- Jaya Janaki Nayaka and LIE, and topped the collection charts in the Telugu speaking states.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri collected a total of Rs 29 crore at the AP, Telangana box office in 10 days. The Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal starrer minted Rs 18.59 crore for its distributors. The movie not only recovered the investments of its distributors but also made them good profits.

Check out the details of the 10-day collection of Nene Raju Nene Mantri. These are estimated figures and they may vary from the figures released by the makers, distributors. All the figures are in crore rupees.