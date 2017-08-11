Director Teja's Telugu movie Nene Raju Nene Mantri (NRNM) starring Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa, has revceived positive review and ratings from the audience.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri (NRNM) is a political thriller film and director Teja has written the story, screenplay and dailogues for the movie, which is produced by D Suresh Babu under his banner Suresh Productions. The film has been awarded a U/A certificate by the censor board and it is a runtime of 2 hours 32 minutes.

Jogendra (Rana Daggubati) is a small time business in a village and decides to contest as a village sarpanch. A few political games lead Jogendra to become a minister in the cabinet of Tanikella Bharani. He grows up big time as a politician and he tries hard to become the Chief Minister. But he resigns from his post after he faces rivalry within the party and contest in the elections as an independent candidate. What happens next forms the crux of the story of Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

Rana Daggubati has done a brilliant job as Jogendra and his performance is the highlight of Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Kajal Aggarwal has played her part well and her chemistry with Rana is good. Catherine Tresa, Navdeep, Ashutosh Rana, Shivaji Raja, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay, Pradeep Rawat and others have also done justice to their roles, say the audiences.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri has good production values and background score, picturisation, action scenes and punch dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the film goers. We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Nene Raju Nene Manti movie review by audience:

Ajay Gadde‏ @GaddeAjay

#NeneRajuNeneManthri @RanaDaggubati Acting Teja Direction Bhupal Dialogues Interval BGM @MsKajalAggarwal Acting Feast for fans

Venkyreviews‏ @venkyreviews

#NeneRajuNeneManthri 1st half is Above Average. @RanaDaggubati is doing really good as ruthless politician. Decent screenplay but a few lags

Censor Reports‏ @CensorReports

#NRNM - U/A - 152min +Comedy +Tragedy scenes +2nd half scenes "Sketch" +climax - 2 songs - slow pace at some parts 3/5 - Hit

Raghava Chowdary‏ @RaghavaUndavall

1 st half is good with negative character #NeneRajuNeneManthri

SADDY‏ @king_sadashiva

Good intervel but strictly average first half. Some good scenes but poor narration. #NeneRajuNeneManthri #NeneRajuNeneManthri - Hit

Gopal Alapati‏ @gopal_alapati

Interval. Had some very good moments. Good so far.Rana one man show..Screen presence tho kummadu.. #NeneRajuNeneMantri

Lab Reports‏ @Inside_Infos

>>> Terrific pre-interval scenes

Guru‏ @raghavendrasri1